Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 394,001 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $82,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,723. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

