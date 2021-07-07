Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 491,281 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cheniere Energy worth $110,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,323. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

