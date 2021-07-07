Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $645.43 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 1.4% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $645,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $187.88. 2,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

