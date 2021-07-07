Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $155,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 836,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 296,852 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,305,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 144.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. 13,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,285. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

