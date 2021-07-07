Cohen & Steers Inc. Raises Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,939 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.80% of Life Storage worth $52,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.71. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

