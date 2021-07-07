Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million.

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.40. 452,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,902. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

