Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

