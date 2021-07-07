Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

CIBC started coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMLEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.65.

OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.76.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.