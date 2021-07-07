Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.14

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 84604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Cominar REIT in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

