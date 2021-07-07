Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

CRZBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

