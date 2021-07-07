Comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $289.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Public Storage.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45% Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Public Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 4.78 -$215.11 million $1.29 8.82 Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.48 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.02

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

