Comparing Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Essentra alerts:

This table compares Essentra and ZTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A ZTE 5.39% 8.18% 2.36%

This table compares Essentra and ZTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.15 billion 0.98 $5.78 million $0.17 25.29 ZTE $14.70 billion 0.90 $619.59 million $0.06 95.50

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra. Essentra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Essentra and ZTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A ZTE 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZTE beats Essentra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products. It also provides cloud core network products that comprise hardware devices, cloud platform systems; HD voice and video, intelligent pipeline, and user data convergence; CloudStudio GSO, NFVO, and VNFM; and cloud integration products. In addition, the company offers fixed network services, including optical and copper access, and smart home products; transport network, such as optical network, mobile backhaul, router, Ethernet switch, and network control and management systems; multi-media solutions; energy solutions comprise telecom power and data centre; and data management solutions. Further, it provides cloud computing products that include cloud platform, storage, and desktop products; cloud video products, such as video conferencing and IoT platform, contact centre, coalition emergency response systems, and meeting infrastructure; and smart phone and mobile internet products, as well as 5G, consulting and integration, technical, digital operation, intelligent O&M customer support, and learning services. Additionally, the company offers wireless access, cloud core and transport network, fixed access, and AI and bigdata solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.