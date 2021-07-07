Comparing Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 18.52% 35.60% 9.74% Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ferrari and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 7 6 0 2.19 Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85

Ferrari presently has a consensus target price of $230.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. Li Auto has a consensus target price of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Ferrari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferrari and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $3.95 billion 9.62 $694.31 million $3.29 62.57 Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.96 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -209.88

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ferrari beats Li Auto on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates; and Ferrari Land Portaventura, a theme park in Europe. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 36 retail Ferrari stores, including 18 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 168 authorized dealers operating 188 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

