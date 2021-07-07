Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Repligen alerts:

This table compares Repligen and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 18.37% 8.39% 6.61% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -106.81%

This table compares Repligen and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $366.26 million 30.59 $59.93 million $1.65 123.68 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repligen and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 4 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repligen presently has a consensus price target of $247.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Repligen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Repligen is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Repligen has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products. The company's chromatography products include OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of biologics; and OPUS smaller-scale columns that are used in the high throughput process development screening, viral clearance validation studies, and scale down validation of chromatography processes. It also offers ELISA test kits; and chromatography resins under the CaptivA brand. In addition, the company offers filtration products, such as XCell Alternating Tangential Flow systems that are filtration devices used in upstream perfusion and cell culture processing; TangenX flat sheet cassettes, which are used in downstream biologic drug concentration and formulation processes; KrosFlo tangential flow filtration and tangential flow depth filtration systems; Spectra/Por laboratory and process dialysis products, and SpectraFlo dynamic dialysis systems; and ProConnex single-use hollow fiber. Further, it provides process analytics products, such as slope spectroscopy systems under the SoloVPE and FlowVPE brands. The company sells its products to life sciences, biopharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies; laboratory researchers; and contract manufacturing organizations. Repligen Corporation has collaboration agreements with Navigo Proteins GmbH to develop multiple affinity ligands; and Sartorius Stedim Biotech to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. Repligen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.