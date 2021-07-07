ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

