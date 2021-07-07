Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.11. 1,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,245. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

