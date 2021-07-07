Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.43.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.