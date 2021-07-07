Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for approximately 0.6% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 250.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 417,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,682. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

