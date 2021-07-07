Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Pennant Group and Falcon Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.61%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 3.06 $15.74 million $0.77 54.82 Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Falcon Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

