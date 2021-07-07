Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

