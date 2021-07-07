Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading 3.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $27.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 56,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 825,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

