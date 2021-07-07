Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Financial Analysis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupang and PC Connection’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 5.78 -$474.89 million N/A N/A PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.45 $55.76 million $2.15 20.81

PC Connection has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coupang and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupang and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 5 2 0 2.29 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coupang presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.64%. PC Connection has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Coupang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coupang is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

Coupang beats PC Connection on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

