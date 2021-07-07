Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 56,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,389. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

