Cpwm LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000.

NYSEARCA WPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

