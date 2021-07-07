Cpwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 4.9% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $56,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

