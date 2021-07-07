Cpwm LLC Sells 226 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,583 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 542,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 216,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,723,444. The company has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.