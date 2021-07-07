Cpwm LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 402,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,043,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

