Cpwm LLC Sells 452 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cpwm LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 530,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 58,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,050,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 504,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 438,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,470. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

