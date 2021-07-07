Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

