Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,702 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Quidel worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Quidel stock opened at $126.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

