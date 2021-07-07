Credit Suisse AG Buys 226,746 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,097.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,746 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

DADA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Shares of DADA opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

