Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,981 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

JBT opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.99 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

