Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

