Credit Suisse AG Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 474,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,166 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

