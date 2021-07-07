Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

CIK opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

