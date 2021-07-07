Critical Contrast: China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) vs. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Carbon Graphite Group and FuelCell Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FuelCell Energy 2 5 0 0 1.71

FuelCell Energy has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.99, meaning that its share price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group -167.05% N/A -321.27% FuelCell Energy -153.45% -30.58% -13.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 8.81 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $70.87 million 38.18 -$89.11 million ($0.24) -34.96

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Summary

FuelCell Energy beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. The company operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; and SOFC/SOEC and Energy Storage, a solution for energy storage using solid oxide technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. It serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, morcrogrids, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

