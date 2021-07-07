CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $277.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $267.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

