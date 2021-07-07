CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $61.42

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $59.75. CureVac shares last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 2,232 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $13,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $11,861,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

