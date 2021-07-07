DAD Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $55.58 million and $5.55 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060092 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018488 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.56 or 0.00931717 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045593 BTC.
About DAD
According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “
DAD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
