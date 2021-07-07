Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,498,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DADA stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.32.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

