DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $345,005.00

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $345,005.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00921933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045331 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,211,448 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

