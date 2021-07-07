Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 656.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 186,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 141,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

