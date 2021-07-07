Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,998,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition by 66.7% in the first quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

