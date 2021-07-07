Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.