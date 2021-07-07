Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.09% of Deere & Company worth $102,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after buying an additional 234,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,794,000 after buying an additional 202,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.45 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $156.10 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

