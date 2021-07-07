DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Volume Reaches $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00130199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00167898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.84 or 1.00081393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00978132 BTC.

About DeFiSocial Gaming

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

