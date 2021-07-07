Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of VMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 11,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,938. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.78.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
