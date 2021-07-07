Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.63. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

