Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

