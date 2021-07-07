Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PYTCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Playtech from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $6.11 on Monday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.38.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.