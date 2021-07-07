DFI.Money Price Reaches $2,147.74 on Exchanges (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $82.89 million and approximately $29.25 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for $2,147.74 or 0.06441330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00930930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045146 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

