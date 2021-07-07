DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

